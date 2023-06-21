RCMP lab worker didn't examine Burnaby teen's clothes, jury hears in murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

An RCMP lab worker who discovered foreign DNA on swabs taken from the body of a murdered Burnaby teen was never told to examine the victim's clothes, a jury trial heard on Wednesday.

Jeremy Fenn, a search technologist with the RCMP's forensic lab, is trained in identifying biological trace evidence including blood, sperm, and saliva. Earlier this week, he testified that he discovered sperm cells on body swabs taken from the victim's vagina and anus. He recalled identifying blood and skin cells on some of the swabs.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough asked Fenn whether he analyzed any clothing items from the victim, including a T-shirt with a white stain on the shoulder.

"I didn't know they existed," Fenn replied.

Through the course of the trial, police have testified that the victim was found partially clothed. The coroner also testified that officers took the victim's clothes during the autopsy.

The victim's blue shorts were photographed by police during the autopsy. (Provided by B.C. Supreme Court)

Fenn would go on to say he never tested the victim's fingernails nor a pair of neck swabs for sperm, but noted they were sent away for further DNA analysis.

When asked why he didn't test those items, he said it wasn't "standard operating procedure." He said he did test a third neck swab with a foriegn substance, but it came up negative.

Ali is charged with first degree murder of the teen, whose name is protected by a publication ban.

Crown prosecutors contend the victim was passing through Burnaby's Central Park on July 18, 2017. She was on a trail, likely wearing earbuds, when she was attacked and dragged into the woods before she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Prosecutors say Ali's DNA was recovered from her body. The defence has yet to present its argument to the jury.

Jeremy Fenn, an RCMP forensic scientist, leaves court during a break in the first degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali. Fenn has spent two days testifying about his work analyzing forensic evidence from a 13-year-old girl's body. Ali is accused of killing the girl. He has pleaded not guilty. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Initials on file

While questioning Fenn about the victim's clothes, McCullough then pointed out paperwork that Fenn had initialled that indicated police were in possession of her shirt.

"When you said you weren't aware of any clothes being taken at all, just a moment ago, literally five minutes ago, I'd take it you'd agree with me, that's inconsistent with you initialling that page," he said.

Fenn said he might have simply quickly read the report he initialled, and what he meant was he was never directed to test any clothing.

Crown prosecutor Colleen Smith highlighted Fenn didn't write the report.

A court sketch depicts Ibrahim Ali, who is facing a first degree murder charge in the death of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl. (Felicity Don)

Earlier this week, Fenn had testified to Crown prosecutors that he had handled multiple body swabs from the victim that contained sperm cells. He spent hours outlining lab procedures to prevent contamination of samples, including the sterilization of lab equipment and examining sample packaging for any irregularities.

Fenn testified that he wrote his initials on exhibit packaging to indicate there were no irregularities and that all standard operating procedures were followed.