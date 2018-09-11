Murder suspect in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

The B.C. Review Board has found the man accused of fatally stabbing a teenage girl in an Abbotsford high school unfit to stand trial, according to his lawyer.

Martin Peters said his client Gabriel Klein has been remanded and is being held in custody at the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

He said he does not know when the board will review again but that Klein needs to be moved to another medication treatment and that will take some time.

Klein was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection the stabbing at Abbotsford Secondary School in Nov. 2016.

Letisha Reimer, 13, was stabbed to death at the school. A 14-year-old girl, whose name is under a publication ban, was wounded.

In April, a B.C. Supreme Court justice found him unfit to stand trial.