Suspect charged with murder in Vancouver homicide

Charges have been laid months after a man was fatally injured in a fight outside of a restaurant in Vancouver.

The brawl happened on Kingsway Avenue near Nanaimo Street just before 1:30 a.m. on April 22.

In a statement, Vancouver police said an argument between Minh Huu Dam and another person had escalated into a fight.

Dam, 55, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and died a short time later.

On Thursday, police said Ngoc Chau Nguyen had been charged with second-degree murder. The 48-year-old remains in police custody.

Dam's death was Vancouver's seventh homicide of 2018.

Read more from CBC British Columbia