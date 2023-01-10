Murder-suicide suspected cause of 3 deaths in Surrey home, police say

Homicide investigators believe three people found dead in a Surrey home Monday afternoon were killed in a murder-suicide.

"It appears so," IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in an interview when asked if that's what happened.

"We can say that we believe there's no outstanding suspects, anything like that, or any outstanding murder weapons."

The three bodies were found in a Fraser Heights home Monday around noon by Surrey RCMP, who turned the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The three adults found inside the home on 112 Avenue near 156 Street were all believed to be related and lived in the home, police said Monday. No one else was inside the home.

Police say they believe there is no ongoing risk to the community.

The three people have not yet been identified.