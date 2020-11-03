Giant Asian hornet found in Abbotsford, residents urged to look out for more

A single "murder hornet" was found in Abbotsford Monday and residents and beekeepers are advised to keep on the lookout for more.

The lone Asian giant hornet — binomial name Vespa mandarinia, also nicknamed the murder hornet — was found in the 7000 block of Bradner Road, a rural area with many farms located between the Fraser River and Highway 1.

The discovery was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture in a Tuesday statement.

"Though Asian giant hornet activity declines rapidly as colder temperatures arrive, people are encouraged to report possible findings," the statement read.

The ministry said sightings can be reported to the Invasive Species Council of B.C. at 1-888-933-3722, online, or on the council's Report Invasives mobile phone app.

The Asian giant hornet is considered a harmful invasive species that preys on pollinators like honey bees and can wipe out their colonies.