Killer of teen in 2010 accused of 'counselling to commit' murder of Surrey woman

Less than three years after completing a prison sentence for killing a teenager who vandalized his car, a notorious Burnaby man is back in custody — accused of "counselling" someone to murder a Surrey woman.

Steven Brandon Mulligan-Brum made headlines in 2010 when he fired two shots at a group of teens he believed had slashed the tires on his BMW.

One of the bullets hit 16-year-old Adem Aliu in the head.

Mulligan-Brum completed a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in 2016.

But he's been back behind bars since February when he was charged with counselling another man to commit a killing that ultimately never took place.

'Arrogance and disregard for the law'

The alleged would-be victim — Pardeep Grewal — has her own history in the headlines. Charges were recently stayed against her in connection with a raid on a White Rock home where police found quantities of weapons, ammunition, drugs and cash.

A co-accused was sentenced to 10 years.

According to a 2016 parole board decision, Steven Brandon Mulligan-Brum's behaviour raised concerns about the safety of any women with whom he entered a relationship. (CBC)

Details of the latest allegations against Mulligan-Brum are sketchy. But parole documents obtained by CBC suggest a disturbing history inside and outside of jail.

"Your behaviour has demonstrated a level of arrogance and disregard for the law that is highly troubling given your criminal background," the parole board wrote in an April 2016 decision.

"The board is also very concerned about the safety of any women with whom you may enter into a relationship based on the reliable and persuasive information about how you have treated some of your former girlfriends."

'Devoid of any real emotion'

Mulligan-Brum pleaded guilty to killing Aliu and was sentenced in 2012. The judge who heard the case said she was given only a "scant" description of the circumstances.

But the parole documents tell more of the story.

Steven Brandon Mulligan-Brum was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter in 2012. He is now in custody again facing a charge of counselling to commit a murder that was not committed. (Mike Laanela/CBC)

"You were identified as a person of interest by the police, who put you under surveillance and watched you try to dispose of evidence," the parole board wrote.

"A female close family member, with whom you lived and to whom you admitted shooting the victim, initially lies to police and you asked your girlfriend to cover for you. You tried to hide the gun but the police found it."

Mulligan-Brum was given seven years, which amounted to four and a half years in a federal prison after he was given credit for time served. He expressed remorse for Aliu's death.

But the judge found his apology "devoid of any real emotion."

'High risk for violence'

According to the parole board, Mulligan Brum's "institutional behaviour was concerning."

"While in federal custody you were involved in the institutional drug and steroid trade and associated with gang members," the report reads, noting that he "made some gains" while taking part in prison programs.

Members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit charged Mulligan-Brum with counselling to commit murder in February after a lengthy investigation. (David Bell/CBC)

Mulligan-Brum was given statutory release in May 2015.

While on parole, he raised a series of red flags, buying a vehicle without telling parole officers and allegedly "smoking tires" at a passing pedestrian.

He was also found to be operating a Facebook account under an alias and participating in online activity that resulted in a warning.

"You have a sense of entitlement and disregard for authority," the parole board wrote.

"You have associated with gangs known for extreme and brutal violence, your behaviour while incarcerated was for the most part a continuation of your behaviour in the community and you are assessed on the Spousal Assault Risk Assessment as a high risk for violence against an intimate partner."

Clandestine drug lab

Mulligan-Brum was charged in February with counselling another man to murder Grewal after a lengthy investigation by the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit.

Grewal's connection to Mulligan-Brum is unclear.

The offence allegedly happened between July 1 and October 2018 "at or near Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam and Surrey."

The CFSEU were also involved in the 2016 raid which saw Grewal and a co-accused charged with a variety of drug and firearms-related offences after police found what they believed to be an illegal synthetic drug lab at a White Rock residence.

Her co-accused pleaded guilty to four of 15 charges. The counts dropped against Grewal were stayed last October, by which time she had spent more than a year in custody.

Mulligan-Brum's next appearance in Vancouver provincial court is slated for April 16.