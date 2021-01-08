Murder charges approved in fatal shooting of South Vancouver shop operator

Vancouver police say the B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges against a Vancouver man for his alleged role in the shooting death of Amin Shahin Shakur last July.

Shakur, 30, was found shot late at night near Main Street and East 48th Avenue on July 13, 2020. He died at the scene.

He was outside two businesses he helped operate, a marijuana dispensary and a snack shop called Dank Mart.

Following an investigation by police, Mohammed Abu-Sharife, 41, has been charged with second degree murder.

Friends and family of 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur gathered a few days after the shooting for a candlelight vigil. (CBC News)

Police have said Shakur, who did not have an extensive police history, may have been targeted.

The VPD says Abu-Sharife will remain in custody until his next court appearance.