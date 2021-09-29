Murder charge laid in connection with 2020 Vernon hotel death

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found in a Vernon, B.C., hotel early last year.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said Paige Courtney Howse was arrested on Friday in Surrey, B.C., and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation into the death of Alishia Lemp.

"For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp's death to this point," wrote Cpl. David Hoekstra.

Lemp was found dead just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, police said.

Howse was due to appear in court on Tuesday, according to the release.

"We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Lemp, and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time," Hoekstra said.