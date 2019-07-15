Murder charge laid in death of Surrey senior

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Surrey senior.

Tee Bor, 68, was found seriously injured in his home in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 17 after a report of an assault was called in to police. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that forensic evidence gathered at the crime scene led to the arrest of Pee Lee Pi last week.

"At the onset we had our crime scene manager and our partners from the integrated forensic identification services scouring the area," said Jang. "They were in the residence, on their hands and knees, collecting many pieces of forensic evidence."

Jang said he couldn't comment on whether the two men knew each other, or under what circumstances the assault took place. The crime is not believed to be gang related.

Pi doesn't have a previous criminal record, but according to Jang he had been the subject of a number of "negative interactions" with police in the past.

Bor was a member of the local Karen community, which traces its origins to Myanmar.