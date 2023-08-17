Man charged with murder in death of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nations councillor

Charges have been laid for the homicide of Stephanie Patterson, a councillor with the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation.

David Frank Hall was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday. He is accused of killing Patterson on Aug. 11 in or near Mission, a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service said.

The case has been designated a "K file," which indicates it is an alleged case of intimate partner violence.

Hall's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Abbotsford.

kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation Councillor Stephanie Patterson was reported missing on Aug. 11. David Hall has been charged in relation to her death. (kwikwetlem.com)

Although a charge has been laid in Patterson's death, a police spokesperson said the investigation is still in the early stages.

"We're still looking to speak to anyone from the public that can give us some insight into Ms. Patterson's recent history, her recent activities, anyone who spoke to her in the days leading up to her unfortunate death," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Pierotti said it's his understanding Patterson and Hall had been common-law partners but were "long separated." He said they had children together.

"All investigational avenues are being explored, including determining the current status of their relationship and if it played a role," he said.

Patterson was last seen leaving her home, near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. She was reported missing the same day, and she and Hall were called missing persons at that time, believed to be travelling together in the same vehicle.

Hall was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Aug. 14 and then, while already in custody, arrested a day later in connection with her homicide.

Patterson's body, Pierotti said Wednesday, was found by a member of the public in a rural area of Mission.

kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation chief Chief Ron Giesbrecht, in a statement relayed by IHIT Thursday, thanked police and the public for seeking out and finding Patterson, "our beloved councillor and community member."

"The entire nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss, and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the Lower Mainland," Giesbrecht's said in the statement.