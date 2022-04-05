Man charged with murder of security guard at UBC Okanagan

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal attack on security guard Harmandeep Kaur at UBC Okanagan in February.

The second-degree murder charge was approved Tuesday against Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn of Kelowna, according to a statement from the RCMP.

"This has been a difficult few weeks for the community in the aftermath of the tragic events of Feb. 26. The response in support to the woman's family has been remarkable," Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie said in the statement.

Ognibene-Hebbourn has been arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kaur was 24 years old when she was attacked while working a shift at the Kelowna university campus.

Members of Kaur's family have said she came to Canada from India in 2015. A spokesperson said she was working at the university to raise money to go back to school, potentially to become a paramedic.

She received her permanent residency just weeks before she died.