The man charged with killing a Belgian tourist in B.C. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Sean McKenzie was arrested in September 2018 and charged with the first-degree murder of Amelie Sakkalis, 28.

Sakkalis was found dead on Aug. 22, 2018, north of Boston Bar, B.C. She had been hitchhiking from Penticton to Vancouver.

"Amelie's murder was a shock to the community and even for our seasoned investigators," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

McKenzie entered his guilty plea on Sept. 23, 2019. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

The day before her body was found, Sakkalis posted a message on Facebook in French, looking for a ride.