Munro's Books in Victoria is ready for the plastic bag ban - are you?

When Victoria's city council voted to ban single-use plastic bags at checkout counters, Jessica Walker of Munro's Books applauded the decision — albeit, with a few hesitations.

Munro's Books is a celebrated bookstore in Victoria's downtown harbour close to the cruise ship terminal, which means lots of tourists pop into the shop to grab some new reading material to consume poolside.

"One of the big concerns I had was, because of...the tourists, we would have so many people who didn't know about the bylaw or would be unprepared," said Walker.

Yet during the six-month transition period since the bylaw came into effect on July 1, 2018, that hasn't been the case.

"Most people seem to be really positive about it," said Walker.

"There have been the occasional grumbles, but I think everyone realizes that we have to do something, that everyone has to take steps and this is an easy step to take. We just need to adjust."

She says that although the transition period has come to an end, it's still going to be a learning process to figure out the best way to protect the products she's selling from the elements, especially considering most of them are made from paper.

Munro's Books now carries branded reusable bags. (Munro's Books / Facebook)

Over the past six months, Munro's has been using a mix of plastic bags — to deplete their stock — as well as reusable bags and paper bags.

What you need to know

The new bylaw came into effect on July 1, 2018, but allowed a six-month enforcement-free transition period to allow businesses to educate and inform their staff and the public, as well as to try and use up leftover stock.

On January 1, 2019, the new bylaw becomes enforceable.

The basics:

Businesses are no longer permitted to supply customers with single-use plastic bags.

A cashier must ask a patron if a bag is required, at which point the cashier can offer either a reusable bag or a paper bag — but both will cost money.

The bylaw sets a minimum fee of 15 cents per paper bag and $1 per reusable tote bag.

A paper bag must contain at least 40 per cent of recycled paper content and must display the words 'Recyclable' and 'made from 40 per cent post-consumer recycled content' — or other amounts — on the outside of the bag.

Fines:

Individual: Between $50 and $500.

Corporation: From $100 up to $10,000.

Fraser Work, director of engineering and public works for the City of Victoria, says the goal is for no fines to be levied.

"If someone forgets to [follow the new rules], we'll be working with all the retailers and their staff to make sure they know the new bylaw," Work said.

"We'll only administer penalties when we see that that's a requirement."

He says he's been encouraged by the reaction from the community.

"We really are excited about how businesses have taken up the call and have shown leadership in the space."

With files from Francesca Bianco