CBC hosts Anita Bathe and Stephen Quinn will be joined by Municipal Affairs Reporter Justin McElroy and guest panelists for an evening of municipal elections coverage.

The mayor of the biggest city in Canada's fastest-growing metropolitan area is hoping to hold onto his job in a five-way race playing out Saturday.

Voters in Kelowna, B.C., are going to the polls Oct. 15 as local elections are held across the province.

Incumbent mayor Colin Basran is being challenged by four people in a race dominated by issues related to public safety and housing affordability.

Similar issues are at the centre of races in the region's other big cities, while in communities devastated by floods and fires, campaigns have been focused on the task of rebuilding lost homes and infrastructure.

CBC News will be breaking down races across the province with live results and regional coverage.

Results will be added as they become available. For official results, or results not included here, visit your local government website or CivicInfo B.C.

Kelowna and the Okanagan/Similkameen

Kelowna's Colin Basran, left, is hoping to again be elected mayor of the fastest-growing metropolitan area in Canada. He is being challenged for the position by four candidates, including Tom Dyas, right, who finished second in the mayor's race in 2018, losing by nearly 9,000 votes. (Colin Basran/Tom Dyas)

Incumbent Colin Basran was first elected mayor in 2014 after serving as a city councillor.

That year he received 54.5 per cent of the vote in an eight-way race for mayor.

He finished even higher in 2018, receiving 56.4 per cent of the vote against three other candidates.

Now, he's hoping for a similar victory in a five-way race for the job.

Chief among those hoping to replace Basran is Tom Dyas, who finished second in 2018. Basran received nearly double the support Dyas did that year, with 18,118 votes for Basran compared to 9,518 for Dyas.

In election debates, Basran has focused on his council's record of approving new housing units, with a focus on rentals, while Dyas has promised to make it easier for homeowners to build carriage homes and secondary suites.

Candidate David Habib, who runs a downtown nightclub, has pitched the idea of pushing to develop unused farmland within city limits. Also in the running are businesswoman Silverado Socrates and builder Gordon Smedley.

On council, six incumbents are running for re-election: Maxine DeHart, Gail Given, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack and Loyal Wooldridge. There are a total of 32 people running for eight council positions.

Kelowna mayoral candidates Colin Basran, Tom Dyas, David Habib, Glendon Smedley and Silverado Socrates debated housing affordability, homelessness and public transit at an election forum hosted by CBC Kelowna at Okanagan College campus in Kelowna, B.C. (Brady Strachan / CBC)

In Vernon, incumbent mayor Victor Cumming defeated challenger Scott Anderson, who previously served two terms on city council, with 50.1 per cent of the vote.

Anderson gained 42.3 per cent of the vote while Erik Olesen was third with 6.1 per cent.

The six council seats went to incumbents Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Teresa Durning, Akbal Mund, and Brian Quiring while Brian Guy was also elected.

In West Kelowna, incumbent Gord Milson is running for mayor against Andrew Kwaczynski. Thirteen people are running for six council positions, including four incumbents.

Five people are running for mayor in Penticton, including incumbent John Vassilaki and Julius Bloomfield, who is finishing his first term as a city councillor. Also running are Owen Hayward, Corey Hounslow and Jason Reynen.

Elsewhere in the region, eyes will be on the town of Osoyoos, which has seen the establishment of a political party, uncommon for smaller towns, running a slate of candidates for mayor and council.

Kamloops and the Thompson/Shuswap

Incumbent Gord Milsom is running to be mayor of West Kelowna. (City of West Kelowna)

The race for mayor in Kamloops opened up earlier this year when incumbent Ken Christian announced he would not be seeking office again. Five people are running to replace him, including Ray Dhaliwal, who was a councillor from 2017-18, Dieter Dudy, a current councillor first elected in 2014, Reid Hamer-Jackson, Sadie Hunter, a councillor first elected in 2018 and Arjun Singh, who was a councillor from 2005 to 2008 and again from 2011 until now.

Twenty-three people are running for eight council positions, including incumbents Dale Bass, Mike O'Reilly and Bill Sarai.

In Revelstoke, incumbent mayor Gary Sulz defeated Coun. Nicole Cherlet with 75.3 per cent of the vote.

Tim Palmer was the only incumbent to be re-elected to council. The other five seats went to Aaron Orlando, Lee Devlin, Austin Luciow, Tim Staphenhurst and Matt Cherry.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian is not running for re-election (City of Kamloops)

In Merritt, the election race is being dominated by promises to prioritize emergency preparedness in the wake of wildfires and floods that devastated the city and forced hundreds of residents out of their homes.

Incumbent Linda Brown has promised to continue to push for more supports, while challengers Tony Luck, Mike Goetz and Mike Bhangu argue they will be able to get better results.

Similar issues are being talked about in the election race in Lytton, where three mayoral candidates are all promising to focus on rebuilding the community following a devastating wildfire that destroyed much of it in 2021.

The Kootenays

In Cranbrook, former councillor Wayne Price defeated incumbent mayor Lee Pratt by 963 votes in preliminary results issued by the city over Twitter.

Incumbent councillors Norma Blissett, Ron Popoff, Wesley Graham and Mike Peabody were re-elected while Lynnette Wray, and Wayne Stetski took the remaining two seats.

The city said it would announce the total number of ballots cast on Monday.

Nelson is a five-way race for mayor, with incumbent John Dooley being challenged by two-term Coun. Janice Morrison, as well as John Buffery, Tom Prior and Mike Zeabin. Eleven people are running for six council positions, including three incumbents.

The election in Trail is also a two-way race, with incumbent Lisa Pasin being challenged by Coun. Colleen Jones. Thirteen people are running for six positions, including two incumbents.

Williams Lake

Walt Cobb, who sat as mayor from 1990 to 1996 and returned to the job for back-to-back election wins starting in 2014, is once again running for re-election. He is being challenged by three names familiar to local voters, chief among them Kerry Cook, who was a councillor from 1995 to 1999 and mayor from 2008 to 2014. Also in the race are Surinderpal Rathor, who served on council for 21 years before losing back-to-back bids for mayor in 2014 and 2018, and Jason Ryll, a two-term councillor.

Ten people are running for six council positions, including five incumbents.