Multi-unit housing is coming to Vancouver's single-home neighbourhoods

City councillors in Vancouver have approved sweeping changes to zoning and development bylaws that will permit multi-unit dwellings in neighbourhoods where only single homes have previously been allowed.

The change to encourage so-called multiplexes, homes with multiple units, is aimed at increasing density in areas of the city with "missing middle" housing, to help solve Vancouver's lack of appropriate, affordable housing while maintaining the character of neighbourhoods.

The changes approved at Vancouver City Hall on Thursday will allow for three to six units on residential lots, depending on their size, and up to eight units for rental housing, at a maximum height of three storeys.

"I think that it's overdue for the city," said Coun. Sarah Kirby Yung during Thursday's deliberations.

"This is about building the vibrancy of family neighbourhoods for the future. Because the reality is the majority of people simply cannot afford the traditional construct of the single-family home."

"Missing middle" housing is generally defined as duplexes to fourplexes, townhomes and low-rise apartment buildings.

Councillors heard from public speakers over the change and also considered more than 500 letters, of which 348 were supportive of the changes.

The approved changes also consolidated nine different low-density residential zones into one to bring uniformity and also smooth the introduction of multiplexes to single-home neighbourhoods.

Coun. Christine Boyle said while the initiative is the biggest land-use change in the city in decades, she is worried the number of multiplexes projected to be introduced to these neighbourhoods — around 200 a year — will not be enough.

"With only 200 multiplexes per year projected to stem from this policy — perhaps even fewer if borrowing and building costs continue to rise — this is not the serious response that our housing crisis requires," she said in a statement.

Boyle said the changes approved Thursday should have come 10 years ago. She wants Mayor Ken Sim's ABC slate to eliminate floorspace limits on multiplexes and increase their allowable height.

She passed a motion last term that directed staff to explore allowing four- to six-storey rental housing in every residential neighbourhood in the city. The report on that work is expected this fall.