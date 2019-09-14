Multiple injuries in bus rollover near Port Alberni, B.C.

Several dozen people have been involved in a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Vancouver Island.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says two patients have been airlifted to hospital in critical condition, a third patient is in serious condition, and other bus passengers have sustained minor injuries.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria says they were called for assistance by Provincial Emergency Health Services just after 10 p.m.

A rescue coordinator with JRCC says between 35 and 45 people are believed to have been on the bus when it crashed.

The JRCC has deployed two helicopters and a search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox to assist BCEHS and to airlift patients from the scene.

In a tweet, the Port Alberni Fire Department says it is also responding to the crash, along with RCMP.

PAFD responding to a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield. Details are unclear at this moment. Resources from PAFD, BCEHS, 19 Wing and RCMP are all en route or on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/portalberni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#portalberni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bamfield?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bamfield</a> —@portalbernifire

JRCC says it has no information on the cause of the crash.

More to come.