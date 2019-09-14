Skip to Main Content
Multiple injuries in bus rollover near Port Alberni, B.C.
Several dozen people have been involved in a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Vancouver Island.

Two people in critical condition, a third person in serious condition, and multiple minor injuries, says BCEHS

Police, fire rescue, and ambulances are attending a bus rollover near Bamfield, B.C. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says two patients have been airlifted to hospital in critical condition, a third patient is in serious condition, and other bus passengers have sustained minor injuries. 

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria says they were called for assistance by Provincial Emergency Health Services just after 10 p.m. 

A rescue coordinator with JRCC says between 35 and 45 people are believed to have been on the bus when it crashed.

The JRCC has deployed two helicopters and a search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox to assist BCEHS and to airlift patients from the scene. 

In a tweet, the Port Alberni Fire Department says it is also responding to the crash, along with RCMP.

JRCC says it has no information on the cause of the crash. 

More to come. 

 

