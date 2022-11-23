Content
Multiple crime scenes in Coquitlam, B.C., as RCMP deal with 'major police incident'

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say they are dealing with a "major police incident" that involves multiple crime scenes.

Delays expected along Highway 1; Braid SkyTrain station reopening in New Westminster

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say they are dealing with a major incident. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

No further details have been released about the incident, but DriveBC is telling motorists to expect major delays on Highway 1 between Exit 44 and King Edward Street.

Braid SkyTrain Station in New Westminster was closed for more than an hour late Tuesday afternoon as a result of the incident, but Transit Police reported it was re-opening shortly before 6 p.m. PT.

More to come.

