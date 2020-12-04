Multiple cases of COVID-19 found in staff, patients in Prince George, B.C., hospital

A "precautionary outbreak" of COVID-19 has been declared after multiple staff and patients at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George tested positive for the virus.

It is not yet known whether the cases are linked, but officials say they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to people at the hospital.

Contact tracing continues to track the source of the cases.

"There are some potential linkages between cases, [but] there is no evidence or concern at this point for ongoing transmission within the facility," said Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins.

The outbreak is specifically tied to the family medicine unit of the hospital and enhanced cleaning and safety protocols for that wing will be in place until at least Dec. 16, fourteen days after any potential exposure.

A second precautionary outbreak was also declared at the Gateway Lodge senior's facility after a single staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Northern B.C. currently has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province for the size of its population.

A total of 694 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. Thursday, including 23 in Northern Health.

