Skip to Main Content
Multi-vehicle incident causes delays on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

Multi-vehicle incident causes delays on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

Drive BC says a vehicle incident westbound at Whatcom Road on Highway 1 is causing congestion and delays.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is being re-routed

CBC News ·
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident near Abbotsford on Highway 1. (Shane MacKichan)

A multi-vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Abbotsford is causing traffic delays, and emergency crews are on the scene to asses the situation.

According to Drive BC, the incident happened between Exit 99 South Parallel Road and Exit 95 Whatcom Road.

The Abbotsford Police Department reported on social media that the highway is closed to westbound traffic at Whatcom Road and the highway is heavily congested as a result. 

Police are asking drivers to take alternative routes if possible and to drive with caution due to slippery road conditions.

It's not known how the incident occurred or if there are injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us