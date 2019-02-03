A multi-vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Abbotsford is causing traffic delays, and emergency crews are on the scene to asses the situation.

According to Drive BC, the incident happened between Exit 99 South Parallel Road and Exit 95 Whatcom Road.

Many car (15+) crash on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> by Whatcom Road. Whiteout conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/accident?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#accident</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Abbotsford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Abbotsford</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AM730Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AM730Traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/nud1tuDkqZ">pic.twitter.com/nud1tuDkqZ</a> —@darryljkropp

The Abbotsford Police Department reported on social media that the highway is closed to westbound traffic at Whatcom Road and the highway is heavily congested as a result.

Police are asking drivers to take alternative routes if possible and to drive with caution due to slippery road conditions.

It's not known how the incident occurred or if there are injuries.