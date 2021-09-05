Multi-vehicle crash between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

A fatal crash on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. left one driver dead on Sunday and four people, including two children, injured.

RCMP say they were called to the multi-vehicle accident just after 8 a.m. PT.

The crash involved a pickup truck travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway colliding with a motor home in the opposite lane.

The driver of the eastbound truck, a 48-year-old Saskatchewan man, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the driver of the motor home airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - Highway is now OPEN from a vehicle incident between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a>. Expect heavy congestion and delays in both directions as traffic is let onto the highway. Thank you for your patience.<br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/vz3ubu2gYJ">https://t.co/vz3ubu2gYJ</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sicamous?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sicamous</a> —@DriveBC

The crash closed the highway for nearly six hours. It reopened around 2 p.m.

Police say investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision, but have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors.

The other passengers in the pickup truck, a woman and a child, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A child travelling in the motor home was also transported to hospital following the crash. RCMP said their injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Two other vehicles, a semi-truck and another pickup truck, were also caught up in the incident. Police said the occupants were not injured.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said traffic on the highway was slow-moving in both directions on Sunday and recommended drivers take detours if possible.