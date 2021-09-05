Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Multi-vehicle crash between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

A fatal crash on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. left one driver dead and four people, including two children, injured.

Highway 1 was closed for most of Sunday morning after collision between motor home and pickup truck

Cars are seen backed up on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. after a fatal crash that left one dead and four injured on Sept. 5, 2021. (DriveBC)

RCMP say they were called to the multi-vehicle accident just after 8 a.m. PT.

The crash involved a pickup truck travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway colliding with a motor home in the opposite lane. 

The driver of the eastbound truck, a 48-year-old Saskatchewan man, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the driver of the motor home airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

 

The crash closed the highway for nearly six hours. It reopened around 2 p.m.

Police say investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision, but have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors.

The other passengers in the pickup truck, a woman and a child, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A child travelling in the motor home was also transported to hospital following the crash. RCMP said their injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The crash happened near Blaeberry River Bridge between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. and left the highway closed in both directions for nearly six hours. (DriveBC)

Two other vehicles, a semi-truck and another pickup truck, were also caught up in the incident. Police said the occupants were not injured.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said traffic on the highway was slow-moving in both directions on Sunday and recommended drivers take detours if possible.

