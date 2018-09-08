Multi-million dollar Delta, B.C. highway upgrades underway

The provincial government has awarded two contracts and has issued a request for qualifications in association with a major project to upgrade important highway routes in Delta, B.C.

The $245-million upgrade project will make improvements to Highway 91, Highway 17, Highway 91 Connector and Deltaport Way.

The Ministry says the purpose of the upgrades is to reduce traffic congestion for commercial vehicles.

It announced Saturday it is looking for requests for qualifications for the project. These bids are expected to be awarded in the spring or summer of next year, with construction to be completed for 2023.

The Ministry said it recently awarded two contracts for work in the Deltaport Way area and along 27B Avenue. Work on those projects is expected to get underway shortly.