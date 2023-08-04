The inside of Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre is being transformed into a decadent Indian palace for the weekend as a Broadway-style musical theatre performance is in town for a three-day run, Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Mughal -E-Azam: The Musical, is based on K. Asif's 1960 Bollywood epic by the same name, and has been on a North America tour this year after kicking off in India in 2016.

Broadway-inspired Indian musical makes a stop in Vancouver Duration 2:01 India's first-ever Broadway-style musical, Mughal E Azam, is about an epic love tale between a prince and a courtesan, based on a 1960 Bollywood film by the same title. CBC News caught up with the musical's director, actors and producers.

The movie was one of the highest grossing films in India in the 60s, featuring music, dancing and battle scenes to tell the story of star-crossed lovers Prince Salim and court dancer Anarkali in their struggle to be together — even by waging war.

The story is set in the 16th century during the rule of the Mughal empire, a dynasty that controlled northern India from the 16th to 18th century.

"It's a story that threatened the empire," said Feroz Abbas Khan, the director and creative visionary behind this musical.

'Something magical happens'

Khan, a renowned Indian theatre and film director, says the 1960 movie revolutionized Hindi cinema by breaking certain barriers.

"It's a film that gave vocabulary of love to a lot of people who didn't know even [know] how to express love," said Khan.

Feroz Abbas Khan, director of Mughal-E-Azam, is pictured as crews prepare for opening night at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on August 3, 2023 (Ethan Cairns/CBC)

Khan says the lack of musical theatre productions in India, despite its reputation as a musical society, inspired him to bring the story of the movie to the live stage.

"We do create some extraordinary plays but when it comes to a musical theatrical production, we don't have those kind of productions."

Crews prepare for opening night of Mughal-E-Azam at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on August 3, 2023 (Ethan Cairns/CBC)

While the team has performed more than 250 shows, Neha Sargam, who plays the protagonist Anarkali, says it doesn't feel like that.

"Once we are on stage, we forget that we have to sing, we have to act. We just go with the flow. The dresses become light. Something magical happens on stage," said Sargam.

Just like the 1960 film was the most expensive for its time, this musical is one of the most expensive to come out of India with costumes designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Neha Sargam is an Indian singer and actor who plays the role of Anarkali, one of the protagonists, in the musical. (Submitted by Cinema on Stage)

Aanand Dawda, the executive producer of the North American tour of the musical, says it's a mammoth-sized production, which they had to figure to take on the road.

"We have nine trucks traveling with all the equipment, all the gears, all the set, all the flooring, all the lighting, all the projection and about 150 people travelling on the tour," said Dawda.

Mughal-E-Azam portrays the tale of an Indian prince falling in love with a court dancer. (Submitted by Cinema on Stage)

Kamal Sharma, the local promoter for the show and the principal behind the KVP Entertainers, says while he feels proud that the production is making a stop in Vancouver given the sizeable South Asian population in the region, the show is for everyone as the show comes with English subtitles.

On The Coast 6:34 Mughal E Azam comes to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre CBC's Kiran Singh gives us a preview of the biggest theatre production ever to come out of India. Mughal-E-Azam is at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre all weekend.

And Sharma has one piece of advice for those who are attending — dress for the occasion.

"You should dress for a theatre production and of course this being such high one, you should come at the best of your attire."