Mudslide hits Grouse Mountain parking lot

Crews at Grouse Mountain are cleaning up after a mudslide hit the upper parking lot overnight.

Grouse Mountain spokeswoman Julia Grant said heavy rainfall triggered the slide which came down to the west of the lower gondola station.

"The slide came through from the Metro Vancouver watershed lands adjacent to Grouse Mountain. No one was injured and there is no significant damage," said Grant in a statement.

Metro Vancouver's Don Bradley said the slide was noticed at 7 a.m. PT this morning and has not impacted operations in Grouse Mountain Regional Park.

The mudslide has not affected operations in Grouse Mountain Regional Park and the Grouse Grind remains open. (CBC)

"The Grouse Grind trail remains open although the gate closed at one o'clock for the day because of daylight hours. Clean up is well underway," he said.

Grouse Mountain, including the gondola and tourist attractions at the top, closed for seasonal maintenance on Nov.1. It is scheduled to re-open Nov. 13.