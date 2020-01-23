Skip to Main Content
Mudslide forces evacuation of 6 homes in Burnaby's Westridge neighbourhood
British Columbia

Mudslide forces evacuation of 6 homes in Burnaby's Westridge neighbourhood

Crews have cut off electricity and are assessing the stability of the ground in the 7300-block of Braeside Drive after a retaining wall collapsed.

Retaining wall in the 7300-block of Braeside Drive collapses, releasing a torrent of mud and damaging a garage

Six homes around the mudslide have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Residents of six homes in the Westridge neighbourhood of Burnaby have been evacuated after a retaining wall at a property in the 7300-block of Braeside Drive gave way in a mudslide.

According to a city spokesman, a five metre by 20 metre section of the wall came down at around 9 a.m., damaging a garage on the property below. No one was hurt.

"As a precautionary measure we emptied the houses in case of any further sliding of the slope or the remainder of the wall coming down," said Burnaby public works manager Brian Carter.

Carter says BC Hydro has disconnected a line feeding electricity to the hydro poles in the area. The neighbourhood where the slide happened is on the northwest side of Burnaby Mountain.

A garage below the retaining wall has been damaged.

"Some of the slide material has come to the bottom of one of the poles and we want to make sure that we protect the public by making sure that they are de-energized," he said.

City engineering staff and the Burnaby Fire Department are on the scene. A geotechnical engineer has been called in to assess if there is further risk to the area.

Burnaby, like most of the South Coast, has been under a rainfall warning since Wednesday that has only recently been lifted.

The neighbourhood where the retaining wall gave way is on the north side of Burnaby Mountain.

With files from Nikita Nayak

