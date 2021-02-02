1 killed, 2 injured in mud rush at Kamloops mine

One worker is dead and two others have been injured in an early morning mud rush at the New Afton mine, located 17 kilometres west of Kamloops, B.C.

Mine owner New Gold Inc. said in a media release that a contract driller is presumed to have been killed while two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. PT. Names of the workers have not been released.

Work at the mine has been suspended and New Gold said RCMP and the provincial safety authorities are on scene.

Kamloops RCMP interim media relations officer Const. Crystal Evelyn said the Tk'emlups Rural RCMP Detachment was called to assist fire and ambulance crews at the mine at 2:24 a.m. PT.

"Right now the details I have are really preliminary, but the BC Coroners Service has been notified by police and we are both investigating," said Evelyn.

New Afton mine produces gold, silver and copper.