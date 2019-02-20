Search and rescue crews expect to resume efforts Wednesday to find a missing hiker near Mount Seymour after pausing for bad weather Tuesday.

Peter Haigh, a team leader with North Shore Rescue, said the operation has likely turned into a recovery mission.

Rescuers began the search after an avalanche struck near Runner Peak in Mount Seymour Provincial Park early Monday morning.

One hiker clung to a tree during the avalanche and was rescued Monday, but his partner, 39-year-old Surrey man Remi Michalowski, is still missing.

"To say that we're very concerned is an understatement … it's a tough one," Mike Danks of North Shore Rescue told The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn.

"His friend called out for him. There was no answer from him at all throughout the day. When our crews got on scene we called out. We searched that area by air. But we did not see any sign of him.

"Today is going to be a very telling day. We're going to get the dogs in there and see if they can pick up on any scent."

Danks admits the situation looks grim for Michalowski.

Dangers of backcountry

Wednesday's weather outlook is for clearer skies, Danks said. The day is expected to begin by airlifting crews to the scene. Avalanche forecasters will determine if the scene is safe and then rescuers and avalanche dogs will comb the area of the slide.

He said the two men were well prepared for cold-weather camping but did not have avalanche safety equipment such as beacons.

Rescuers are in touch with Michalowski's family.

"They're obviously very, very concerned and they were concerned that we were not going out yesterday and trying to find him," Danks said.

The situation, he added, is a reminder of the dangers of the North Shore backcountry.

He said more information is expected as the day unfolds.