6 people forced out of home after overnight fire in East Vancouver
No injuries to residents or firefighters
Six people were forced out of their home after a fire broke out on the upper floor overnight.
The fire started just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100-block of Prince Edward Street, in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
The residents made it out safely but the fire was burning in a difficult spot for firefighters to reach.
"There's an issue of access in the back," said Assistant Chief Dan Stroup with Vancouver Fire. "They were able to get a ladder up to the third floor, they attacked it from the back and also from the interior."
The main structure of the house was still standing after the fire was put out.
Fire crews are assessing whether it will be safe for residents to return home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza
