Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with Haida artist Ms.PAN!K's favourite songs

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada — a day to honour and celebrate First Nations, Metis and Inuit people, their culture and contributions.

That includes some of the innovative music Indigenous artists across the country are creating by blending traditional sounds with contemporary genres.

Haida loop-poet, interdisciplinary artist and producer known as Ms.PAN!K says music is their medicine.

"Everything in the universe is made up of sound frequency and vibration, so it's very foundational to all of existence," they told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

"I feel like it's really the universal language."

Ms.PAN!K shared some of their favourite tracks by Indigenous artists to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022.

Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Music - To Da Ones

Anachnid - Skywoman

Biawanna, Sammi Morelli and Inja - Quarentine BB

Chris Derksen - Hindsight 20/20

Old Soul Rebel - Runs In the Family

Nimkish - YSB

Bebe Buckskin - Flight

Sebastian Gaskin - Snakehold

Handsome Tiger - Decolonize

Drezus and Dakota Bear - Circles

DJ Shub ft. Jewlz - Back to the Land

Piqsiq - Tuktu Strut

You can listen to Ms.PAN!K's full playlist on Spotify by clicking here.