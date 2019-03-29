At this Vancouver Art Gallery exhibition, touching the art is encouraged

One of the first things you're likely to notice at the Vancouver Art Gallery's newest exhibition is the sound of firing ping pong balls.

Wander through the space and the sound intensifies, until you turn into an adjacent room and encounter a hulking wood-steel structure.

Inside, a cosmic light show unfolds, with ping balls firing one minute on, one minute off, richocheting off the ceiling and walls.

"It's a bit like being in outer space and watching comets or meteors flying by you," explains Mowry Baden, the Victoria-based artist behind the installation, along with 14 other mind-bending works that make up the career-survey exhibition.

In this space, what you see is never really what you get. Take, for instance, three yellow Rubbermaid mop buckets, assembled in a Y shape.

Baden is hoping to turn this piece, titled Trisector, into a public art installation. (Vancouver Art Gallery/Supplied)

"Have you ever danced with a mop bucket?" Baden asks, suggesting the container should roll with ease. Instead, they move like boulders, and reveal themselves to be bronze sculptures.

"It changes the experience considerably, to the point of obliteration."

That unease is at the heart of Baden's work, which is influenced by perceptual psychology, science and architecture.

Each of his sculptures is meant to provoke a "perceptual crisis" in the viewer — meaning that what you see, hear and feel can't really be trusted.

"It's that tiny moment, very, very small, where you make that shocking discovery. It's hard to find, very difficult to preserve, and really hard to pass along," says Baden, who's taught and practiced sculpture for five decades, largely in B.C.

Maintaining the art

The show has placed hefty demands on museum staff. At the exhibition's opening weekend in mid-March, at least half of the sculptures were out of order, partly due to a strike in February, said curator Grant Arnold.

Staff check on the works each morning to make sure they're holding up from the heavy public use and to fix the odd problem, Arnold said, such as oil dropping out of the bearings in a sculpture.

Museum staff also joke that the interactive exhibition, along with a second new exhibition titled Displacement, which features a circular red sofa, have made the security staff go crazy.

The gallery is experimenting with signage to clarify which sculptures can be touched, Arnold said.

"People find it really engaging," says curator Grant Arnold about the interactive works. (Supplied by Vancouver Art Gallery)

The rules of engagement differ markedly from the gallery's main-floor exhibition, a survey of French modernism. There, hawk-eyed guards swoop in to shield Monet and Matisse paintings from visitors.

But in this space, the viewer, whether they're strapped to a seatbelt, tethered to the ground or studying their reflection in a spherical mirror, becomes the art, too.

"It's an exhibition that has a really fun aspect to it," Arnold said. "It's also very deliberately funny. People get a chuckle out of it."