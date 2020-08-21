Mounties search for suspect in 30-second theft from car in Burnaby, B.C.

Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., are asking for help identifying a man caught on video scanning a car, breaking a window and stealing the valuables inside in just 30 seconds.

RCMP say the video, captured in a residential neighbourhood on July 13, should serve as a reminder not to keep belongings in your vehicle in places where they are visible.

"This video captures the speed at which these thefts take place," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release.

"This person was not deterred by lighting or the fact this took place in a residential area. Instead, he was focused on valuables that had been left on display in the vehicle."

Watch: Surveillance video shows thief in action

The video shows a man pulling up behind what looks like a carport in an alley, driving a vehicle that police have identified as a newer model white Audi Q5.

The suspect gets out of his vehicle and peers inside one of the cars in the carport before using a tool to break the front passenger window and then swiping items lying on the seat.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the man or vehicle shown in the video to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.