Mounties say 67-year-old man critically hurt in Surrey shooting

Mounties are investigating an early morning shooting in a Surrey, B.C., home that has left a man critically injured.

Police say they responded to a call around 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a break and enter and a shooting inside the home, located in the 5800 block of 129 Street.

Police say they found a 67-year-old man injured in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

He's in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect left the home before police arrived and is described as tall and skinny, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The RCMP's Serious Crime Unit, which has taken over case, says the victim isn't known to police and they're working to determine if the shooting was targeted and if the man was the intended victim.