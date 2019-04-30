Skip to Main Content
Mounties looking for man who waited in line just for 'honour' of standing beside officers
British Columbia·New

Mounties looking for man who waited in line just for 'honour' of standing beside officers

RCMP would like to give him a copy of their photo.

Surrey RCMP want to give the man, who waited 20 minutes in Vaisakhi photo booth line, a copy of their picture

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP are looking for the man standing between the two officers in this photo. A passerby said the man waited 20 minutes in a lineup for the RCMP photo booth, but didn't even have a camera. (@amdtakhar/Twitter)

Mounties are looking for a man who waited nearly half an hour in line for a quick turn at the RCMP's photo booth, just for the "honour" of standing next to two RCMP officers.

Officers set up their station at the Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, B.C., on April 20, on standby to chat and take photos with anyone who came by. About half a million people marched through the city for the festivities and a line of people waiting to take a photo with two RCMP officers in their red serges grew long.

When the man's turn came, he said he didn't have a camera. A volunteer said, "he just wanted the honour of standing alongside two Surrey RCMP members."

The man posed for a picture anyway, taken by the volunteer and later posted to Twitter, dressed in a neat blue windbreaker between the officers with his hands resting on his cane.

Mounties are trying to find the man so they can give him a copy of their photo. Anyone who knows him is asked to phone RCMP at 604-507-5949.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.