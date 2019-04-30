Mounties looking for man who waited in line just for 'honour' of standing beside officers
Surrey RCMP want to give the man, who waited 20 minutes in Vaisakhi photo booth line, a copy of their picture
Mounties are looking for a man who waited nearly half an hour in line for a quick turn at the RCMP's photo booth, just for the "honour" of standing next to two RCMP officers.
Officers set up their station at the Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, B.C., on April 20, on standby to chat and take photos with anyone who came by. About half a million people marched through the city for the festivities and a line of people waiting to take a photo with two RCMP officers in their red serges grew long.
When the man's turn came, he said he didn't have a camera. A volunteer said, "he just wanted the honour of standing alongside two Surrey RCMP members."
The man posed for a picture anyway, taken by the volunteer and later posted to Twitter, dressed in a neat blue windbreaker between the officers with his hands resting on his cane.
This gentlemen waited nearly 20 minutes in line yesterday & when his turn came, he told me he didn’t have a camera. He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two <a href="https://twitter.com/SurreyRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SurreyRCMP</a> members. I’m sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo opp can mean so much. <a href="https://t.co/WHk66T0f0V">pic.twitter.com/WHk66T0f0V</a>—@amdtakhar
Mounties are trying to find the man so they can give him a copy of their photo. Anyone who knows him is asked to phone RCMP at 604-507-5949.
