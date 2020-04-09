Mounties investigate sudden death of a boy, 8, in B.C. Interior

Mounties say they're investigating the death of an eight-year-old boy in British Columbia's Interior.

RCMP from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit say officers were called to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services at a home in the north Okanagan community of Lumby last Saturday afternoon.



Police say the boy was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital that evening and he died on Sunday.



They say the boy's name will not be released.



Andy Watson with the B.C. Coroners Service says the investigation will take time and until then no further information will be available.

Neither RCMP nor the coroners' service said how the boy died.

