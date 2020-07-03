Skip to Main Content
Mounties investigate fatal stabbing outside courthouse in Prince George
Prince George RCMP are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Thursday night. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The RCMP is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old woman Thursday night outside the courthouse in Prince George.

The Mounties say they received a report of the stabbing around 10 p.m. and found the woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

Officers administered first aid and the woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries Friday morning, RCMP said.

The Prince George RCMP serious crime unit is leading the investigation and police say they're looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The woman's identity has not been released.

