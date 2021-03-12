Mounties call in reinforcements to investigate series of explosions in Penticton
Explosions happened March 7 and 8
Mounties in Penticton B.C, say they have called in reinforcements as they investigate a series of explosions across the city.
Const. James Grandy says in a statement that the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit will help investigate two confirmed explosions and other potential blasts.
Grandy says police are investigating explosions on March 7 at a local soccer field and on March 8 on the grounds of Carmi Elementary School.
Police say no one was hurt in either blast, with minor property damage occurring in the first instance.
Mounties say they have identified an area of interest near the second explosion that they are now investigating.
Grandy says it's possible there have been more explosions and they just have not been reported to police. Police have not revealed the nature of the explosions.
