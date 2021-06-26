B.C. Mounties arrest 10 more people at old growth logging blockade
More than 300 people have been charged after being arrested at Fairy Creek
Mounties arrested 10 more protesters Thursday as they continued to enforce an injunction against blockades near old-growth forest logging areas west of Victoria.
RCMP say all the arrests were made at an encampment in the Braden Mainline Forest Service Road area near Port Renfrew, B.C.
They said in a statement that seven of the 10 are accused of breaching the injunction, while the other three are accused of obstruction.
Police began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction on May 17 ordering the removal of blockades and protesters at several sites.
Since then, 301 people have been charged, with at least 12 arrested more than once.
Of the total number arrested, 228 were arrested for breaching the injunction, 65 for obstruction, four for mischief, two for breaching their release conditions, one for counselling to resist arrest and one for assaulting a police officer.
