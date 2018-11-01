Skip to Main Content
Mountie arrested in connection with indecent acts outside of York House school
A mountie has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Vancouver Police.

Alleged incidents occurred when the officer was off duty

CBC News ·
No charges have been laid. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

A Mountie has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent acts outside of York House School on the west side of Vancouver.

According to Dawn Roberts, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP, the allegations relate to incidents that happened when the officer was off duty.

No charges have been laid.

Roberts said in an email to CBC that the officer has been suspended with pay and an internal Code of Conduct investigation is underway.

Vancouver Police said the suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, and has been released with conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.

