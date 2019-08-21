From mountains to ocean: Check out this week's audience gallery

This week, CBC is showcasing snapshots of British Columbia's great outdoors taken over the summer season.

This week's audience gallery includes photos of a wild coastal wolf pup, a seaplane landing on Warner Lake near Pemberton, and views of a glacier near Stewart, B.C.

Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we will be sharing more submitted photos.

Glaciers and Meltwater Lake near Granduc Mine north of Stewart, B.C. (Submitted by David Harris)

Pilky Point on Thetis Island. (Submitted by Gerry Breckon)

Fishing at a lake near Gold Bridge, B.C. (Submitted by Melissa Mueller)

Three month old wild wolf pup on Vancouver Island in July, 2019. (Submitted by Gib Etheridge)

A rainbow after the downpour at Lake Rohr near Pemberton, B.C. (Submitted by Mary Koziol)

Tyax Adventures float plane dropping off cyclists at Warner Lake, near Pemberton, B.C. (Submitted by CJ Hawkins)

A photo of a Humpback whale taken during a research cruise on Aug. 2, 2019 near Blackfish Sound, B.C. (Submitted by Kiah Lee)

Taken Aug. 15, 2019 at low tide on Saturna Island. Shows eastward toward Mount Baker in Washington state. (Submitted by Lorna Archer-Quinn)

Georgina Point Lighthouse and the lavender on Mayne Island, B.C. (Submitted by Melissa Lem)

