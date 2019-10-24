Capital region to develop regional mountain biking policy

The Capital Regional District's Parks and Environment Committee passed a motion to develop a regional plan for mountain biking trails in its parks Wednesday morning.

Over 30 members of the public spoke to the committee about the plan, which calls for a task force to look at developing a mountain biking policy in the region which includes southern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

Many were in support, said Saanich councillor and CRD board member Ned Taylor who seconded the motion.

"That was great to see," Taylor told host Robyn Burns on CBC's All Points West.

He said he supported the motion because mountain biking is an opportunity for people to live a more healthy and active lifestyle, connect with nature and build community.

"There's a lot of benefits that can come out of this sport and frankly, we have an abundance of parks within the CRD that could support this kind of use."

Taylor says part of the task force's role will be to see how the region can support more opportunities for recreation, but also ensure other areas of the natural environment can remain protected.

He said getting involved at a regional level is important to prevent people from building trails on their own that could damage sensitive areas.

"What happens is if we don't provide those kinds of opportunities for the community [are] folks are going to be going out and building their own trails and building their own jumps," he said.

"I want to do this right and I'm glad that the committee agrees with me on that."

The motion passed unanimously.

Listen to the interview with Ned Taylor on CBC's All Points West: