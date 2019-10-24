Capital region to develop regional mountain biking policy
Plan calls for task force to look at developing mountain biking policy for CRD parks
The Capital Regional District's Parks and Environment Committee passed a motion to develop a regional plan for mountain biking trails in its parks Wednesday morning.
Over 30 members of the public spoke to the committee about the plan, which calls for a task force to look at developing a mountain biking policy in the region which includes southern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.
Many were in support, said Saanich councillor and CRD board member Ned Taylor who seconded the motion.
"That was great to see," Taylor told host Robyn Burns on CBC's All Points West.
He said he supported the motion because mountain biking is an opportunity for people to live a more healthy and active lifestyle, connect with nature and build community.
"There's a lot of benefits that can come out of this sport and frankly, we have an abundance of parks within the CRD that could support this kind of use."
Taylor says part of the task force's role will be to see how the region can support more opportunities for recreation, but also ensure other areas of the natural environment can remain protected.
He said getting involved at a regional level is important to prevent people from building trails on their own that could damage sensitive areas.
"What happens is if we don't provide those kinds of opportunities for the community [are] folks are going to be going out and building their own trails and building their own jumps," he said.
"I want to do this right and I'm glad that the committee agrees with me on that."
The motion passed unanimously.
Listen to the interview with Ned Taylor on CBC's All Points West:
With files from All Points West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.