A mountain biker died last week after a "serious incident" on one of the most famous trails in Whistler, B.C., the resort has confirmed.

The 35-year-old man, who was from Burnaby, B.C., was injured on A-Line trail at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park on Oct. 9.

The A-Line is considered one of the best jump runs in the world, with a "filter entrance" and a steep drop to ward off inexperienced riders. It's rated black diamond and requires a high level of skill.

Vail Resorts, which runs Whistler Blackcomb, said local park patrol officials took the man to the Whistler Medical Clinic after the incident. He was later taken to Vancouver General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

"Whistler Blackcomb and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy to the guest's family and friends," Geoff Buchheister, the resort's chief operating officer, said in a statement released by Vail.

The statement did not elaborate further on the nature of the incident.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the man's death.