Young rider killed in mountain bike race at Big White resort near Kelowna

A young mountain bike rider died after a crash at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday.

The rider was competing in a B.C. Cup Downhill Series race at the time of the incident.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating and has not released the person's identity. RCMP confirm the victim is a teenager.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Big White CEO Peter Plimmer said his family "and the entire team at Big White Ski Resort have been absolutely devastated" by the death.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young athlete involved; and further to the entire community of riders that make up the sport of mountain biking," Plimmer said.

Cycling B.C. is the sanctioning body for the B.C. Cup Downhill Series. In a statement, Cycling B.C. CEO Erin Waugh said "our whole cycling community is shaken and saddened."

Waugh also said Cycling B.C. is working "in close collaboration with event organizers at Big White and the local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation of the accident."

Spectators at the race told CBC the rider who died went off course on a sharp corner and crashed into a creek bed.

"As a parent, you're always worried," said Tiffany Paul, whose 15-year-old son was also participating in the event. "Really, the biggest thing is them getting down the course … I mean, it is a dangerous sport, I think we all recognize that, but you don't expect for them to not come home with you.

"I think for all of us parents, it really kind of took our breath away that one family was going home without their kid."