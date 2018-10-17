Pair of hikers rescued from Mount Seymour

North Shore Rescue brought two lost hikers back to safety after they got lost on Mount Seymour Tuesday evening.

The man and woman were hiking just past the mountain's first peak, when they wandered off trail and lost their way.

The pair phoned 911 around 7 p.m. after realizing they were in trouble, exhausted and quickly losing daylight.

Search manager Don Jardine said they were lucky to have signal, which allowed search crews to pinpoint their location using GPS.

"They were off trail on the east side of Second Pump Peak," said Jardine.

"It's a very steep area just beyond where they were, so they did the right thing and stayed put and waited for a rescue to come."

Neither of the hikers were injured.

A search team brought the pair back to the base of Mount Seymour before midnight Tuesday.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza