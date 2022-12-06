Vehicle day passes return for Mount Seymour park this winter

Snow lovers hoping to hit the slopes or explore the trails in one of Metro Vancouver's provincial parks this winter will once again need to sign up for a vehicle pass ahead of time if they plan on driving there.

In a statement Tuesday, the provincial government announced the return of free vehicle day-use passes at Mount Seymour Provincial Park, near North Vancouver, B.C., this winter.

As of Dec. 15, the passes will be required to park in the upper mountain parking lots between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can be booked two days in advance and are available to download and print at reserve.bcparks.ca/dayuse.

Visitors can choose from a morning pass that is valid until noon or an afternoon pass that is valid from noon to 4 p.m., or book both if they plan on staying all day. You do not need a vehicle pass if you have a valid ski pass for the mountain.

The vehicle pass system was first piloted in 2021 after Mount Seymour was proven to be among the most popular winter destinations in the region, leading to overcrowding of trails and amenities.

"The free vehicle passes are part of a comprehensive strategy to protect nature and improve access to popular provincial parks and trails," reads the statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

According to the ministry, more than 1.1 million people visited Mount Seymour in 2020 — a 20 per cent increase since 2018.

The vehicle day-use pass system will remain in place until March 31, 2023.

The maximum number of passengers per vehicle is eight and individuals can only book one vehicle per time slot per day.

Cell service on the mountain can be spotty, so people are advised to print or download day use passes prior to arriving.