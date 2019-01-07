Skip to Main Content
Operations suspended at B.C.'s Mount Polley mine
Imperial Metals says it's suspending all operations at B.C.'s Mount Polley mine — the site of one of the biggest spills in the province's history — because of declining copper prices.

A tailings dam collapse at the Mount Polley mine in August 2014 sent waste down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Operations at the mine, located about 230 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, are expected to stop by the end of May, according to the Vancouver-based company.

Mount Polley was the site of one of the biggest spills in B.C. history when a tailings dam collapsed in August 2014, sending 24 million cubic metres of mine waste and sludge into nearby waterways.

Two reports, by B.C.'s chief inspector of mines and an independent panel of engineering experts, found the collapse was caused by a poorly designed dam that didn't account for drainage and erosion failures. Full operations resumed in July 2017 with a repaired and reinforced tailings dam amid assurances by the provincial government that mining code revisions would ensure a similar disaster couldn't happen again.

Imperial Metals says the looming suspension of operations will have no impact on Mount Polley's ongoing environmental monitoring and remediation program.

