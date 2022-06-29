Vancouver police arrest 61-year-old suspect in recent homicide

The Vancouver Police Department says a 61-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in the city's seventh homicide this year.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the VPD said officers responded to reports of an assault near East First Avenue and Main Street on June 2. The victim, 56-year-old Scott Carver, was brought to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other but say the death is still under investigation, and charges have not been laid.

VPD's Major Crime Section is handling the file and asking anyone with any information related to the incident to call 604 717-2500.