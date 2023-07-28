Fire engulfs apartment building in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood

Multiple rescues were made by firefighters responding to an apartment building fire in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Thursday evening, according to the fire chief of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS).

VFRS said they are responding to a fire located at 414 East 10th Avenue.

Fire Chief Karen Fry wrote about the fire and rescues in a tweet.

Tricha Ruda, who lives in the building, says she did her best to notify neighbours of the fire.

"I ran up to the third floor and I saw all this smoke," Ruda told CBC News.

"I was banging on people's doors, screaming at them ... telling them get the hell out of here now."

Some Vancouver residents have posted on social media reporting a strong smoky smell.

Fire crews responded to a Thursday evening fire in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant on the 400 block of East 10th Avenue. (Nick Allan/CBC)

More than 2,000 B.C. Hydro customers in Mount Pleasant were also without power due to the fire, said spokesperson Mora Scott. She said the power outage occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Scott said B.C. Hydro crews are on scene but are unable to get close enough to fix the outage due to the extreme heat.

She said there is no estimate as to when power will be back on, as crews must wait until it is safe.