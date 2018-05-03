Properties on evacuation alert as grass fire burns near Pemberton, B.C.
Fire is about 50 hectares in size, according to wildfire service
People living in 15 homes near Pemberton, B.C., are on evacuation alert as a grassfire that was sparked Tuesday continues to burn.
The Lil'wat First Nation has set up an emergency operations centre and issued evacuation alerts for 15 properties after the fire was fanned by strong winds.
The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District said there are no evacuation alerts or orders in place for homes in the district's jurisdiction.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire near Mount Currie is about 50 hectares (500,000 square metres) in size and out of control.
"We had 14 firefighters working with two fire departments last night and we'll have eight there today helping suppress that fire," said Dorothy Jakobsen, adding that an update is expected later Wednesday.
"We are seeing a few more fires this time of year than we're used to and [this one] is human-caused, we suspect, so we're asking people to continue to be vigilant and be careful," Jakobsen continued.
With files from the Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.