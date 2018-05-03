Properties on evacuation alert as grass fire burns near Pemberton, B.C.

People living in 15 homes near Pemberton, B.C., are on evacuation alert as a grassfire that was sparked Tuesday continues to burn.

The Lil'wat First Nation has set up an emergency operations centre and issued evacuation alerts for 15 properties after the fire was fanned by strong winds.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District said there are no evacuation alerts or orders in place for homes in the district's jurisdiction.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire near Mount Currie is about 50 hectares (500,000 square metres) in size and out of control.

"We had 14 firefighters working with two fire departments last night and we'll have eight there today helping suppress that fire," said Dorothy Jakobsen, adding that an update is expected later Wednesday.

"We are seeing a few more fires this time of year than we're used to and [this one] is human-caused, we suspect, so we're asking people to continue to be vigilant and be careful," Jakobsen continued.