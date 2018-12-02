Motorists warned to expect heavy delays on Highway 99 south of Whistler

RCMP say one person has died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 north of Squamish near Black Tusk.

Highway 99 is now open to single lane alternating traffic 10 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C., and motorists are being warned to expect heavy delays.

The road was briefly closed in both directions between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road on Sunday.

An assessment is in progress, and the road is expected to reopen fully around 6 p.m.

A detour is available via Lillooet.

RCMP are not releasing further details about the incident until Monday.