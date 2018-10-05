Motorists warned of heavy delays along Highway 15 after fatal collision

Highway 15 (176th Street) in Surrey has re-opened in both directions after a fatal collision on Friday afternoon.

Drivers are being warned to expect heavy delays in the area.

According to a statement from Surrey RCMP, the accident occurred on Friday at around 3:35 p.m.

A northbound black SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer, also heading north, just south of 32nd avenue.

The driver of the black SUV, a New Westminster man in his 50s, was extricated from his vehicle but could not be revived.

RCMP are seeking the public's assistance, and asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision,or have dash cam video to call 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers referencing Surrey File # 2018-149086.