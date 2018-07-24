Motorist discovers N.W.T. woman's body while waiting out Coquihalla crash

A motorist who was stretching his legs while waiting out an accident on the Coquihalla Highway last Sunday discovered a woman's body near the road, RCMP say.

The crash happened near Merritt, B.C., when a driver fell asleep at the wheel while passing a semi-truck, sending all five members of his family to hospital. The highway was shut down for hours.

After the motorist alerted RCMP to the discovery, officers secured the area where the body was found late that night. The team fully investigated the scene the following morning with the help of the B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators have identified the body as a 27-year-old Indigenous woman from the Northwest Territories, who appears to have long dyed blond and red hair.

Police say she had connections in the south Okanagan, but they have yet to release her name because they are still notifying next of kin.

They said an examination of the scene didn't show any overt signs of criminality involved with the death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the woman died.

